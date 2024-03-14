Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Position Lowered by Somerset Capital Management LLP

Somerset Capital Management LLP trimmed its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Copa accounts for approximately 23.3% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Somerset Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 257,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,440,000 after buying an additional 153,275 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,431,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Stock Performance

NYSE:CPA traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.04. 22,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,127. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $78.12 and a twelve month high of $121.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.95.

Copa Increases Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.57. Copa had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $916.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Copa

Copa Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.