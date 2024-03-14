Contrasting W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) & DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) and W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DXP Enterprises and W.W. Grainger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXP Enterprises $1.68 billion 0.46 $68.81 million $3.88 12.30 W.W. Grainger $16.48 billion 2.96 $1.83 billion $36.21 27.35

W.W. Grainger has higher revenue and earnings than DXP Enterprises. DXP Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W.W. Grainger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

DXP Enterprises has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W.W. Grainger has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DXP Enterprises and W.W. Grainger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXP Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 W.W. Grainger 1 6 1 0 2.00

DXP Enterprises presently has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.53%. W.W. Grainger has a consensus target price of $886.11, suggesting a potential downside of 10.34%. Given DXP Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DXP Enterprises is more favorable than W.W. Grainger.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.1% of DXP Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of W.W. Grainger shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of DXP Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of W.W. Grainger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DXP Enterprises and W.W. Grainger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXP Enterprises 4.10% 19.30% 6.66% W.W. Grainger 11.10% 56.54% 23.03%

Summary

W.W. Grainger beats DXP Enterprises on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS). The SC segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services. It offers a range of MRO products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, fastener, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories. This segment serves customers in the oil and gas, food and beverage, petrochemical, transportation, other general industrial, mining, construction, chemical, municipal, agriculture, and pulp and paper industries. The SCS segment manages procurement and inventory vinventory optimization and management, storeroom management, transaction consolidation and control, vendor oversight and procurement cost optimization, productivity improvement, and customized reporting services. Its programs include SmartAgreement, a procurement solution for various MRO categories; SmartBuy, an on-site or centralized MRO procurement solution; SmartSource, an on-site procurement and storeroom management solution; SmartStore, an e-Catalog solution; SmartVend, an industrial dispensing solution; and SmartServ, an integrated service pump solution. The IPS segment fabricates and assembles custom-made pump packages; remanufactures pumps; and manufactures branded private label pumps. DXP Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools. It also offers technical support and inventory management services. The company serves smaller businesses to large corporations, government entities, and other institutions, as well as commercial, healthcare, and manufacturing industries through sales and service representatives, and electronic and ecommerce channels. W.W. Grainger, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

