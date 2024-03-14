Contrasting ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL) and Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)

ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) and Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ESGL and Veolia Environnement’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ESGL alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESGL N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A Veolia Environnement $45.19 billion 0.51 $754.17 million N/A N/A

Veolia Environnement has higher revenue and earnings than ESGL.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESGL N/A -79.97% -1.09% Veolia Environnement N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares ESGL and Veolia Environnement’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

ESGL has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veolia Environnement has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ESGL and Veolia Environnement, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESGL 0 0 0 0 N/A Veolia Environnement 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Veolia Environnement shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of ESGL shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Veolia Environnement shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Veolia Environnement beats ESGL on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESGL

(Get Free Report)

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

About Veolia Environnement

(Get Free Report)

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities. It provides waste collection, product recovery and waste-to-energy processing, including sale of recycled products; dismantling and remediation; hazardous waste processing; urban cleaning; and industrial maintenance and cleaning services. In addition, the company engages in the operation and maintenance of heating and cooling networks; optimization of industrial utilities, such as steam generation, cooling, electricity, compressed air; installation and maintenance of production equipment; development of energy services to reduce energy consumption and CO2 emissions of buildings; integrated services for building management, and the production of electricity from biomass, as well as provides thermal and multi-technical services. It serves industrial and service sector companies, public authorities, and individuals. The company was formerly known as Vivendi Environnement and changed its name to Veolia Environnement SA in January 2003. Veolia Environnement SA was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for ESGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.