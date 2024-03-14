ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $119.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,915,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

