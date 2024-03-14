Compass Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Compass Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 788.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 27.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

NASDAQ:REYN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.00. 128,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,388. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on REYN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

