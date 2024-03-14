Compass Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,868 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the quarter. Dropbox accounts for about 1.6% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Dropbox worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DBX. FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 83,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 178,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 175.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 90,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 57,776 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 5.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,418,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,327,000 after buying an additional 227,633 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,781. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $635.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 120.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,055 shares of company stock worth $4,305,975. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities cut Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DBX

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.