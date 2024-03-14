Compass Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,915 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.2% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 58,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 34,588 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 430,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total transaction of $2,441,295.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,989.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total transaction of $2,441,295.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,989.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,205 shares of company stock valued at $53,974,299 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,229. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The stock has a market cap of $319.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

