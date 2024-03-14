Compass Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Compass Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 126.7% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 590,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after acquiring an additional 36,056 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at about $917,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,881,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,671,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,881,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,671,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,347.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,492. 26.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SMG

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.06. 133,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,527. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $78.25. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.50%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.