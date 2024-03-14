Compass Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.3% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 9.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Down 0.9 %

NVS traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.09. 330,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $81.27 and a 1 year high of $108.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.05. The firm has a market cap of $207.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Novartis

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.