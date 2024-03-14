Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $936,000 Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Compass Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.1 %

MCHP traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.53. 1,088,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,802,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 42.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Microchip Technology

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.