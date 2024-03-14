Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $5.60 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.6% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $376,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $501,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% during the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 97.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 38,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.12. 386,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,526. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.79. The company has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

