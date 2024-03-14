Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Compass Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up about 1.3% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Marriott International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 33.2% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 1,133.9% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 11.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $250.15. The company had a trading volume of 355,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,720. The company has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.67 and its 200-day moving average is $216.23. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.56 and a twelve month high of $253.12.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $340,989.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,248.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $340,989.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,248.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,603 shares of company stock worth $30,083,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

