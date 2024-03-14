Compass Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 200.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 629.4% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,354,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,217 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after acquiring an additional 798,125 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,946,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after buying an additional 529,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,240,379.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,240,379.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,092. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on J. Truist Financial began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.30.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.44. The company had a trading volume of 108,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,672. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

