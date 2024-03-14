Compass Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAC. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of IPAC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.97. The company had a trading volume of 19,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,550. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.01. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

