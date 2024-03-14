Compass Wealth Management LLC Acquires 28,288 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,288 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for 1.1% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 59,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.23. 1,475,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,684,970. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $70.52.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.65.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

