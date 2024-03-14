Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.88

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.88 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 541735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Loop Capital cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $774.17 million, a PE ratio of -13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.74.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $341.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -41.10%.

Insider Transactions at Compass Minerals International

In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after acquiring an additional 728,597 shares during the period. Ararat Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,890,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,352,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,333,000 after acquiring an additional 637,883 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 849,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after acquiring an additional 436,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

