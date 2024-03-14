Comparing TPT Global Tech (OTCMKTS:TPTW) and Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

TPT Global Tech (OTCMKTS:TPTW – Get Free Report) and Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.2% of Inseego shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of TPT Global Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Inseego shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TPT Global Tech and Inseego, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPT Global Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Inseego 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Inseego has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 280.79%. Given Inseego’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inseego is more favorable than TPT Global Tech.

This table compares TPT Global Tech and Inseego’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPT Global Tech N/A N/A N/A ($15.22) 0.00 Inseego $195.69 million 0.18 -$46.19 million ($4.18) -0.72

TPT Global Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inseego. Inseego is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TPT Global Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TPT Global Tech and Inseego’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPT Global Tech N/A N/A N/A Inseego -23.60% N/A -32.41%

About TPT Global Tech

TPT Global Tech, Inc. operates as a media content hub for domestic and international syndication, technology/telecommunications companies worldwide. It also provides technology solutions for businesses. The company offers software as a service, technology platform as a service, cloud-based unified communication as a service (UCaaS), and carrier-grade performance and support services for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network. Its cloud based UCaaS services allow businesses to access voice, data, media, and collaboration in technology markets. In addition, the company distributes pre-paid cellphone services, mobile phones, cellphone accessories, and global roaming cellphones for nationwide mobile virtual network operators and independent sales organization. Additionally, it offers mobile TV, phone, Internet, fiber optic, wireless, hosted PBX, Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, engineering, cabling, wiring, and cloud services; hosted firewall and managed MPLS service technologies. Further, the company provides cloud unified businesses services that delivers global TV broadcast and social media platform utilizing a mobile app technology on its proprietary content delivery network; and creates original live action and animated content productions for television, theatrical, home entertainment, and new media markets, as well as operates as an Internet service provider. Additionally, it develops point-of-care testing products, including SANIQuik, a sanitizing unit and QuikLAB mobile testing. The company was formerly known as Ally Pharma US, Inc. and changed its name to TPT Global Tech, Inc. in December 2014. TPT Global Tech, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices. Its products include 4G and 5G fixed wireless routers and gateways, mobile hotspots, and wireless gateways and routers for IIoT applications; and Gb speed 4G LTE hotspots and USB modems, integrated telematics, and mobile tracking hardware devices, which are supported by applications software and cloud services designed to enable customers to analyze data insights and configure/manage their hardware remotely. In addition, the company sells software-as-a-service (SaaS), software, and services solutions in various mobile and IIoT vertical markets comprising fleet management, vehicle telematics, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking, monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management. Its SaaS delivery platforms include telematics, asset tracking, and management platforms which provide fleet, vehicle, aviation, asset, and other telematics applications; and Inseego Subscribe, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations in managing the selection, deployment, and spend of their customers wireless assets by helping them to save money on personnel and telecom expenses. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in San Diego, California.

