Comparing ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) & RB Global (NYSE:RBA)

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) and RB Global (NYSE:RBA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ACV Auctions and RB Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions -15.64% -13.97% -6.89% RB Global 5.61% 4.19% 1.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACV Auctions and RB Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $481.23 million 5.99 -$75.26 million ($0.46) -38.26 RB Global $3.68 billion 3.79 $206.50 million $0.85 89.53

Institutional & Insider Ownership

RB Global has higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions. ACV Auctions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RB Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

78.6% of ACV Auctions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of RB Global shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of ACV Auctions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of RB Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ACV Auctions has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RB Global has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ACV Auctions and RB Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 0 2 9 0 2.82 RB Global 0 0 6 0 3.00

ACV Auctions presently has a consensus target price of $20.21, suggesting a potential upside of 14.85%. RB Global has a consensus target price of $79.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.69%. Given ACV Auctions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than RB Global.

Summary

RB Global beats ACV Auctions on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About RB Global

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc., an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution. The company serves customers across various asset classes, including automotive, commercial transportation, construction, government surplus, lifting and material handling, energy, mining, and agriculture. RB Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

