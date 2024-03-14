Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.77

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.77 and last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 194207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

MGDDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.52.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

