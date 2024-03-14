Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Position Boosted by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 7,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

CVLT stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $98.70. 29,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,712. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $100.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3,318.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.01 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 32.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVLT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $93,782.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $93,782.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total transaction of $79,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,552,651.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,306 shares of company stock worth $2,276,265. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

