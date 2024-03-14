Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Constance Ellen Skidmore Sells 3,000 Shares

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total value of $899,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $300.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.35. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.09 and a 52-week high of $329.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIX. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

