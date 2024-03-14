Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in February

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the February 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Colruyt Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CUYTY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. Colruyt Group has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $12.11.
About Colruyt Group
