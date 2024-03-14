Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in February

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the February 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Colruyt Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CUYTY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. Colruyt Group has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $12.11.

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

