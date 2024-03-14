Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Short Interest Update

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the February 14th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Coast Entertainment Stock Performance

ARDLF opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. Coast Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40.

Coast Entertainment Company Profile

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited engages in the investment, ownership, and operation of leisure and entertainment businesses in Australia. It operates theme park with 40 rides and attractions, as well as wildlife attractions under the Dreamworld and WhiteWater World in Coomera, Queensland; and the SkyPoint observation deck and climb in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

