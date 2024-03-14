Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Short Interest Update

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the February 14th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Coast Entertainment Stock Performance
ARDLF opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. Coast Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40.
Coast Entertainment Company Profile
