CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Insider Sells $250,281.24 in Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 9,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $250,281.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,426.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CNO opened at $26.79 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $28.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.05 million. Equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,739,000 after purchasing an additional 626,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,203,000 after acquiring an additional 198,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,544,000 after acquiring an additional 102,569 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,332,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,342,000 after acquiring an additional 95,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

