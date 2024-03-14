CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Increased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in CME Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CME. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.30.

Shares of CME traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.87. The company had a trading volume of 291,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,371. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.75 and a 200-day moving average of $209.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.86%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

