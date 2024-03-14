CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Shares Down 14.3%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 250,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 241,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

CMC Metals Stock Down 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of C$3.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06.

CMC Metals Company Profile

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

