CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a growth of 886.2% from the February 14th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CLS Holdings USA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CLSH traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 44,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,504. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. CLS Holdings USA has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.

Get CLS Holdings USA alerts:

CLS Holdings USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, that includes oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters; and provides toll processing services.

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Holdings USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS Holdings USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.