CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a growth of 886.2% from the February 14th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CLS Holdings USA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CLSH traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 44,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,504. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. CLS Holdings USA has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.
CLS Holdings USA Company Profile
