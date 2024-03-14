Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the February 14th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $50,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GLV traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $5.52. 19,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,269. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $6.06.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0526 per share. This represents a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

