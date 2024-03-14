Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Update

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 666.7% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Close Brothers Group Price Performance
CBGPY stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 810. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44.
About Close Brothers Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Close Brothers Group
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.