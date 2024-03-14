Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Update

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 666.7% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

CBGPY stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 810. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

