CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Down 5.3%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.67 and last traded at $16.02. Approximately 20,638,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 35,207,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLSK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CleanSpark

CleanSpark Stock Up 3.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $73.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.06 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CleanSpark news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $549,286.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,403.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $549,286.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,403.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $6,754,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,698,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,539,189.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 359,620 shares of company stock worth $7,499,489. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CleanSpark by 14.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 246,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.