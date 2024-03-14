CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Down to $17.11

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.11, but opened at $16.36. CleanSpark shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 10,027,855 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $73.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $549,286.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,403.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,499,489 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in CleanSpark during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CleanSpark by 3,177.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth $30,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

