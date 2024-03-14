Clarke (TSE:CKI) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.00

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$21.00 and last traded at C$21.00, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.97.

Clarke Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$278.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.63.

About Clarke

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

