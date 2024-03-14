Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Boosted by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 635.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 130.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 99,371 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 943,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,630 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $57.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

