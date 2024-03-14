CIBC Raises Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CSH.UN. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.00.

CSH.UN opened at C$12.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -609.50 and a beta of 1.12. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of C$8.10 and a twelve month high of C$12.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is currently -3,050.00%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

