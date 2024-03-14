CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:CXF)

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Stock Performance

Shares of CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common stock opened at C$9.63 on Thursday. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common has a 12 month low of C$8.32 and a 12 month high of C$10.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.24.

