Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Sells $1,037,763.30 in Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.68. The stock had a trading volume of 43,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,907. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average is $94.90. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $105.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHD. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1,474.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,379,000 after buying an additional 218,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 142,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1,018.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 94,639 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,291,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,645,000 after buying an additional 61,090 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.