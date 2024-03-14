Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 635.3% from the February 14th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of CHGCY traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.00. 48,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,245. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 29.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

