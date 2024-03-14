Christina Rossi Sells 6,070 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) COO Christina Rossi sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $550,488.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,831,911.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.89. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $41.54 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.65) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,622,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,937,000 after buying an additional 347,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,114,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $564,045,000 after buying an additional 147,827 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,080,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,144,000 after buying an additional 156,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,631,000 after buying an additional 649,144 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,213,000 after buying an additional 449,648 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

