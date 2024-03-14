Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.6% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,680,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,724,676. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

