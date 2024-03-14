Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 660 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,039 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 2.1% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 469.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $129,170,000 after buying an additional 2,037,371 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 31,574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $162,807,000 after buying an additional 1,622,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $279.41. The company had a trading volume of 499,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,157. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.89. The stock has a market cap of $201.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.