Chemung Canal Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 232.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Price Performance

GLW traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $32.69. 112,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,736,110. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

