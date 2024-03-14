Chemung Canal Trust Co. Reduces Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $5,302,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,572,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,444,343,000 after acquiring an additional 352,023 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in shares of Southern by 12.2% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 62,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth about $108,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE SO traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.16. 419,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,632,159. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.71 and its 200-day moving average is $68.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

