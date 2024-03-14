Chemung Canal Trust Co. Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 671.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded down $15.82 on Thursday, hitting $810.17. 108,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $120.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $800.23 and its 200 day moving average is $734.15.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.88%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

