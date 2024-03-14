Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $629,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,263 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $31,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 267.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $197.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,265. The company has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.95 and a 200-day moving average of $183.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 65.83%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

