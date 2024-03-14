Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $5.71 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 290.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Amgen by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,471,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,178,910,000 after buying an additional 165,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $274.28. 99,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.32.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

