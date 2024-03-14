Chemung Canal Trust Co. Acquires 15,268 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 136.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,268 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.3% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 39.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 58.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,271,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,329 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.3% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of UNP traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.60. The company had a trading volume of 79,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,327. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

