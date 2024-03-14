Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Sets New 1-Year High at $167.80

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $167.80 and last traded at $167.39, with a volume of 165398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.80.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.32.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.60 and its 200 day moving average is $146.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

