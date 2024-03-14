Charles Woodburn Sells 331,716 Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Charles Woodburn sold 331,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($16.08), for a total value of £4,163,035.80 ($5,333,806.28).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 15th, Charles Woodburn acquired 13 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,186 ($15.20) per share, with a total value of £154.18 ($197.54).

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 1,282.50 ($16.43) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,206.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,107.27. The stock has a market cap of £38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2,137.50, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $11.50. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,400 ($17.94) price objective for the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,250 ($16.02) to GBX 1,450 ($18.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.63) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,300 ($16.66) to GBX 1,400 ($17.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,270 ($16.27).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

