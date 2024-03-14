CGN Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

CGN Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,353 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after buying an additional 118,404 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 338,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,376,000 after buying an additional 193,409 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $50.85. 100,515 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.78.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

