CGN Advisors LLC Sells 66 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CGN Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $164.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,161,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,835. The company has a market capitalization of $226.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

